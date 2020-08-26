A title snag holding up Defiance City Hall's acquisition of the 1918 school building and property downtown looks to be nearing a resolution, but city council didn't quite have enough votes to pass a related ordinance Tuesday night.
During its regular meeting, council also considered ordinances regulating slow-moving vehicles, allowing the purchase of buildings in the flood plain downtown and vacating an alley.
The Defiance City Board of Education approved a lease with the city for a portion of the 1918 school property during its meeting Monday night. But council let lie the matter Tuesday.
Council previously approved a $1 purchase agreement for the property, which is divided into three areas.
The smallest parcel encompasses the back of the school's gymnasium, and is subject to a reversion clause. If the property is not being used for an educational purpose, the property returns to the Latty family.
The pending lease with the school board would keep the property in the board's hands — thus complying with the educational purpose stipulation — until the city can work something out with the family, City Law Director Sean O'Donnell indicated. He told council that 10 or 11 family members must be consulted.
Council supported the ordinance Tuesday, 4-1, after a first reading, but it lacked the necessary six votes to move the matter to a final reading. This effectively let lie the legislation, which will return for a second reading next week.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler could not attend Tuesday's meeting and Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock abstained because he is employed by the school board as a bus driver. Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel voted no on the ordinance.
Also Tuesday, council amended an ordinance allowing the purchase and demolition of buildings at 110 Clinton St., 114 Clinton St. and 118 Clinton St., due south of the new Purple Heart Bridge over the Maumee River. The buildings are being acquired from property owners, Mark and Amy Haver.
The amendment cleans up factual errors in the ordinance, according to O'Donnell. It is expected to return for an amended reading at council's meeting next week.
Grant funds from the federal and state emergency management agencies will cover most of the purchase and demolition cost, estimated at just under $1 million. The city's share is 12.5%.
The available grant money is an incentive for local governments to acquire buildings in flood plains and have them removed due to the attendant flooding concerns.
In another matter Tuesday, council tabled an ordinance that would regulate "unconventional vehicles" — such as golf carts and mini trucks — on city streets as long as they pass a local inspection, are properly licensed and do not travel on state routes or streets with speed limits above 35 miles per hour.
Council plans to return the matter to a future study session for further consideration. But getting there Tuesday was a close call.
Without Waxler, voting council members tied in a motion to table the legislation. Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt, Engel and Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast voted to table, but At-large Councilman Joe Eureste, Hancock and At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch voted no.
Council President Dave McMaster exercised his voting powers in case of a tie, by opting to table.
Before all that, Police Chief Todd Shafer noted his preference for confining the slow-moving vehicles to streets which have speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less, citing safety concerns.
The ordinance council is considering would require safety restraints, according to O'Donnell.
In other business Tuesday:
• council consented to a one-year contract extension to Finance Director John Lehner at Mayor Mike McCann's recommendation.
• council approved an ordinance allowing the vacation of an east-west alley between 918 and 920 Washington Ave. following a third reading.
• McCann suggested that council hold a study session on the appearance of clothing donation boxes. Too, he noted that repairing Kingsbury Park's ailing tennis courts would not make sense. These may be removed and replaced with grass, he indicated.
• City Administrator Jeff Leonard noted that J&M Excavating, Cloverdale, completed an emergency sinkhole repair on Wayne Avenue for $21,778, while $15,500 was spent in the wastewater department for membranes and aeration equipment.
