Defiance City Council considered an ordinance Tuesday night that would set up 11 downtown redevelopment districts (DRDs) to help create long-term funding for infrastructure.
Let lie after a first reading, the ordinance was one of five legislative items handled during council's regular session when a group of former Mammoth Tech employees also sought answers to questions about the company's recent closure (see related story).
With council's approval, Mayor Mike McCann's administration will create 11 DRDs to provide tax incentives to building owners within the districts. Businesses automatically would see new property taxes created from their investments redirected to a fund for future infrastructure improvements.
Those investing funds within the districts would be eligible to have up to a 70% of new property taxes — existing taxes would not be included — redirected back into the DRD where they occur for 10-30 years. The hope is that this program would generate enough money to establish an infrastructure grant program for building owners years into the future, according to the city.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• held a required a public hearing on a proposed planned unit development (PUD) at 150 East River Road where new condominiums are proposed. The city's planning commission recently recommended approval of a variance for the development, needed because the property size was smaller than the minimum requirement under the city's zoning code.
• passed an ordinance amending the 2022 budget with an additional $3,712,200 in appropriations. Much of these involve the re-appropriation of funds carried over from the 2021 budget for ongoing projects such as the water treatment plant's granulated activated carbon installation ($3,164,000), demolition of buildings in the 100 block of Clinton Street ($180,000), and engineering for the Commerce Drive extension ($156,640) and sewer capital improvements ($151,560).
• approved an ordinance setting the new salary rate for the city's streets superintendent (D.J. Zeedyk) at $80,251. The amount represents a salary increase for Zeedyk who assumes a new title after having been the city's assistant director of service. That title and the position of director of service have been replaced by streets superintendent and parks and recreation director, respectively.
• passed an ordinance allowing purchase of a crane and utility box for the city's wastewater division from Lindco Equipment Sales, Merrillville, Ind. The cost is $64,744. The equipment will be installed on the chassis of a wastewater division vehicle.
• approved a resolution declaring city services to be provided on 52.371 acres proposed for annexation into Defiance. The property is located at the corner of Ohio 15 and Carter Road on the city's south side.
