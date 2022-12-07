Two announcements about new companies locating in Defiance are on their way, according to Defiance County's top economic development official who provided her regular update to city council Tuesday night.
Council also approved its 2023 budget ordinance (see related story).
Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Erika Willitzer said economic investment in Defiance County totaled more than $170 million in 2022, with two new companies expected to arrive soon. She's hopeful announcements can be made in January or February, but until then these matters are to be kept confidential.
"They're telling us that they're coming to Defiance, but we can't tell the world yet ...," she said. "... it's a lot of really good news, it's exciting, and we're looking forward to when we can actually announce those," she said.
On the labor front, Willitzer said things have improved locally. Companies that needed, perhaps, several dozen employees, have found them and retention has improved, she indicated.
"What we are hearing is, one, their retainment has been better and we're also hearing some of those businesses that had huge gaps, had shortages where they needed 20, 30, 60 employees — they now are at full capacity," said Willitzer. "And that is really good to hear.
"There's a lot of different factors that contribute to that," she added, "but I would say this: a lot has been due to the fact that these employers are increasing their wages. They're adding new benefits, and that's helping with the retainment."
However, she noted that bringing new housing developers to town — who could provide living quarters for workers in expanding or new local companies — remains a challenge.
"The city administration can definitely attest to this, but housing is still a critical need," she said. "Defiance is getting a lot of looks. And they have a lot of companies that are interested beyond just the two that I've mentioned that we should have announcements soon, and we need to get some housing in place."
Willitzer also informed council that her office — tasked with promoting economic development throughout the county — has had 172 business visits this year. Too, her office handled over 225 job referrals that helped those seeking jobs find them.
She also noted the CIC's involvement in business tours for school kids, including one to General Motors in which 180 students participated.
Speaking of GM, she said the company provided the CIC with a $15,000 grant to help promote engineering camps. Therefore, her agency is planning to hold "multiple" camps in 2023, she said.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an emergency ordinance amending the city's contract with Local 918 of the International Association of Firefighters. This allows for 3% wage increases in 2023, in place of the 0.5% increase that had been negotiated with the union in 2020 when the coronavirus situation had left much financial uncertainty for the city. Lt. Todd Ham was on had to express gratitude for the pay bump while Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbett thanked firefighters for their service.
• council passed an emergency ordinance granting 4% raises to nonbargaining unit employees in 2023. It also granted higher increases to the city's assistant water plant superintendent, streets department superintendent, network administrator, tax commissioner, city planner, finance clerk and stormwater coordinator.
• council approved an ordinance allowing $550,633 in transfers among various city accounts.
• Finance Director John Lehner noted two city purchase orders above the amount requiring council's notification, but not its legislative approval: $17,540 for fuel and $23,949 for software.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler inquired whether the city's compost site is still open. Mayor Mike McCann said the facility on Ohio 281 next to General Motors will be open for two more Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
• council approved the reappointment of Drew Shindler to the city's planning commission.
