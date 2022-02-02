A group representing "medical freedom" returned to Defiance Council Tuesday night to make a plea similar to one it aired last week.
That highlighted an otherwise light council agenda Tuesday.
Last week, Francisca Hall of the Northwest Ohio Medical Freedom group voiced concerns stemming from the treatment of an unvaccinated Defiance Public Library (DPL) employee. On Tuesday, Elizabeth Hogan of the same group repeated many of the same points.
Like Hall, she explained that the employee was allowed to work from home, but was denied reinstatement as a full-time employee. Too, she reiterated that the employee, who initially was given verbal acceptance of a religious exemption to the vaccination requirement, was later called a "public health threat" by the library's director (Cara Potter), who the group did not name.
Hogan also repeated the comment last week by Hall that DPL's vaccinated staff members have had four positive tests.
She said the group has two goals: remediation with the DPL Board of Directors for restoration of the aforementioned employees' full-time position, and representation on the DPL board.
That prompted Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt to ask if council has any board oversight.
Law Director Sean O'Donnell told Corbitt that "other than appointment to the board, no." Too, he said the board operates independently of the city government.
Later, Mayor Mike McCann addressed the snowfall expected Wednesday and Thursday, telling council that a parking ban is likely downtown after the storm passes.
This will require people to keep their cars out of on-street parking spaces. Otherwise, the vehicles will be towed.
Given that advisement, O'Donnell said the city "would be claiming immunity," if a vehicle was damaged during snow removal efforts.
The mayor also complimented city crews for their work in plowing/salting streets during the last snowfall event. And he noted that he thought business owners did a better job recently of removing snow from sidewalks as required (within 24 hours of a snow event) by city ordinance.
City Administrator Jeff Leonard also explained that officials have met with county leaders to discuss contingency plans for the expected heavy snowfall.
"We will be prepared to deal with it," he concluded.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved an ordinance vacating public right-of-way between lots 21 and 22 of the North Defiance Addition. This concerns an undeveloped "paper alley" — so-called because it appears on a document but does not actually exist — on West High Street near the railroad crossing there.
• passed an ordinance allowing the annexation of 1.557 acres on Spruce Street in Richland Township, across from the Amvets post.
• approved a motion allowing the city to sign a purchase agreement allowing the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation to acquire city-owned property in Enterprise Industrial Park. Located on the city's southwest side, the ground is part of a deal benefiting a company (Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.) which plans to build a fertilizer plant in the park.
• learned from Finance Director John Lehner informed council that the city spend $17,350 for fire hydrant fittings.
