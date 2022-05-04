Economic development-related matters were a focus of Defiance City Council's meeting Tuesday night.
Council not only received an update from the county's top economic development official, Erika Willitzer, but also approved two ordinances related to ongoing projects.
Earlier, council held a public hearing on a planned unit development preliminary plan for the proposed Defiance Place Apartments project behind Walmart (see related story).
Willitzer told council that only 18 people filed for unemployment in Defiance County during March. She added that Defiance County's unemployment rate last month was just 3.8%, which "basically means everyone who wants to work is employed."
However, more jobs are on the way, according to Willitzer. She said ongoing economic development projects figure to create 400-500 new positions in Defiance County during the next 2-3 years.
"So we do need places for these people to live," added Willitzer in a reference to housing plans like the Defiance Apartments proposal considered by council Tuesday.
Mentioning a few specific projects, she said she is helping Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (TKI) — which plans to build a fertilizer plant in Enterprise Industrial Park — secure an agreement with Standridge Color Corporation for a rail spur while a new speculation building on Elliott Road figures to go up this summer.
As Willitzer concluded her report, At-large Councilman Joe Eureste complimented her efforts, saying "appreciate your hard work."
Later, council approved two legislative matters related to two projects discussed publicly in the past.
The first is an emergency ordinance ratifying the transfer of city property on Quality Drive to the Defiance County CIC.
The CIC in return will provide this land to TKI (mentioned above) for its new development.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular waiting period.
Also approved was an emergency ordinance allowing a purchase agreement and accepting a right-of-way dedication for the extension of Commerce Drive on the city's northside.
According to the ordinance, Richland Stryker Generation — which maintains an electricity peaking plant near Commerce Drive — will sell 1.037 acres to the city for $10,000 and a "water connection free-of-change."
The city is planning to extend Commerce Drive — a short street that runs just north of the Carpenter Road Johns Manville plan — eastward to Domersville Road to connect to the burgeoning Harmon Business Park.
At present, the west end of Commerce Drive terminates just east of Clemens Mobile Welding. A short eastern stretch was built last year and provides entrance into the Harmon Business Park from Domersville Road.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Professional Pump, Inc., to repair a river pump at the city's water plant on Baltimore Road. The cost is $25,628.
• council passed an emergency ordinance authorizing a contract with BE Mangas & Son, LLC, for landscaping and maintenance around the city's park signs. The cost is $32,179.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler asked the administration to look into the condition of a property at 1056 S. Clinton St. He said the backyard is a mess and is attracting rodents. Administrator Jeff Leonard promised that the city would look into it.
• Eureste raise a concern about grass being mowed into the street where it could present a hazard or clog drains.
• Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast passed along a concern about a person who contracts for mowing, but is concerned about receiving a nuisance sign if the service isn't provided before the grass gets too long. Leonard offered to look into the matter.
• Mayor Mike McCann complimented city employees and officials who took part in the Arbor Day tree planting Friday at Eastside Park.
• Finance Director John Lehner informed council that the city spent $18,897 with Porter's BP for fuel. The amount is below the figure requiring council's approval, but above the amount prompting its notification.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.