A program to assist downtown Defiance building owners with facade improvements appears to have city council's support.
A presentation on that program was one highlight of council's meeting Tuesday night when the city's new administrator, Ryan Mack, also was sworn in and council handled three legislative items, including an annexation request that seems to be fading (see related story). Mack also informed council about efforts to restore a damaged historical monument on East River Drive (see related story).
But first council received a presentation from Mayor Mike McCann and Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kirstie Mack on the perspective downtown building program.
Under the proposal put forward by McCann's administration, the city would make $50,000 in taxpayer funds available to downtown property owners in 2023 to improve their building facades. The money could only be used for street-facing facades, and not interior components such as heating, air conditioning, plumbing or converting space to apartment use, although roofs are a possibility, according to Kirstie Mack.
No more than $10,000 would be granted to one building owner, with details about how this money would be disbursed are still being worked out. Kirstie Mack said the money would be provided on a "first-come, first-serve" basis.
The proposal is based upon a program observed by city officials during a recent trip to the Seneca County community of Tiffin. Mack noted that this community increased its initial $50,000 program to $100,000 in year two.
Only five of council's seven voting members were present Tuesday, but none of them opposed the administration's proposal and most expressed enthusiasm for the idea, thus giving officials the consent they were hoping to receive to organize an application process for prospective participants.
At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch, for example, called it a "wonderful program" while Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast termed it a "step in the right direction" for the downtown's future and Ward 4's Chris Engel said "anytime we can try to improve the buildings downtown" the effort is worthy.
In his first meeting as the city's new administrator, Ryan Mack called the program one of the "pieces of the puzzle" to improving the downtown. The downtown's improvement has been a focus of McCann's administration for the past several years.
The city's budgetary process won't actually begin for another couple months, with council having the ultimate say on the 2023 budget later this year.
Finance Director John Lehner said the $50,000 line item planned in the 2023 budget likely would be set up under the DDVB's auspices while that agency — funded primarily with hotel/motel money and through fundraisers — would manage the money.
Some years ago, the city had on more than one received help for the downtown from a state grant — no longer offered in the same form as then — for exterior work and other improvements inside buildings.
Keeping with downtown initiatives, McCann announced that perpendicular signs on storefronts will again be allowed (after being prohibited for many years). And the DDVB's Mack reported on an effort to paint downtown traffic signal boxes colorfully and detail them with relevant information about the central business district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.