Defiance City Hall's proposed 2023 capital budget was shared with city council Tuesday night, showing a projected spending plan of $3.47 million.
Finance Director John Lehner and city officials pieced together the plan in recent weeks.
It would rely on estimated revenue of $2.9 million along with funds carried over from the city's 2022 capital budget. This would leave a projected capital budget carryover of $410,620 by Dec. 31, 2023, a comfortable amount for the city, Lehner indicated.
However, getting there required some fiscal creativity, and produced some cautionary comments by Ward 1 Councilman Steve Waxler who asked "where's it going to stop?"
The projected capital fund carryover amount heading into next year had dwindled to $84,559 because city officials paid for all the extra spending they had to do for projects this year that came in at a cost ($647,000 in total) than budgeted. This included street resurfacing, $80,000; West High Street waterline/resurfacing, $280,000; Commerce Drive's (planned) extension, $217,000; and South Clinton Street sidewalk construction, $70,000.
To make things work without a close shave on the capital fund balance, Lehner explained, the city decided to issue additional bonds of approximately $900,000 to be paid off over a number of years. This can be comfortably done, he suggested, because debt requiring the same annual debt service is falling off for a past project at South Clinton and Downs streets.
The capital budget, Lehner assured council, is unlike the city's other funds — such as the general fund, water and sewer — that are doing very well. He noted that the capital budget did not benefit from the CARES Relief Act or the American Relief Plan Act which boosted local revenues.
Revenue sources for the proposed 2023 budget include $2.2 million in income taxes (from a dedicated 0.3% portion of the city's 1.8% income tax), $573,939 in reserves, $357,690 in federal grants, $322,086 in state grants and $10,000 in donations.
The largest expenditure in the 2023 capital budget is $870,000 for planning of continued improvements to the Ottawa Avenue corridor.
This would cover design work and right-of-way acquisition for a multi-use path on Ottawa, between Agnes and Blaine streets, and on Cleveland Avenue, between Ottawa and Ayersville avenues. Construction would follow in 2025 (estimated cost, $3 million) with $1.3 million in grants already secured and more, perhaps, that will be sought in 2024.
Also scheduled in the 2023 capital budget is $440,000 for a Ginter Road paving and multi-use path project in partnership with Defiance Township trustees. This project would repair Ginter Road's failing pavement.
Another $430,000 is set aside to resurface North Clinton Street, between Sessions Street and Elliott Road; Domersville Road, between U.S. 24 and East Second Street; and between Domersville and the Ohio 15/18 split (west of Defiance). This represents only 20% of the total cost as the Ohio Department of Transportation would pay the remaining 80%, according to Lehner.
While this project would be paid for in 2023, paving wouldn't take place until 2024, according to the budget.
Speaking of resurfacing, the city has budgeted $200,000 for general repaving in 2023.
Meanwhile, some $336,900 is set aside for Kingsbury Park improvements.
This would include new signage, playground equipment, sidewalks, benches, shelterhouse improvements, grills, picnic tables, concrete pads, restroom improvements, grills, picnic tables, concrete pads, restroom improvements, river swings, basketball court restoration, court lighting and security cameras.
Among the other items appearing in the capital budget presented Tuesday:
• hazard mitigation, $240,862. This will cover additional purchases and demolition of 2-3 buildings in the flood plain with FEMA money.
• bond principal for municipal courthouse, Cleveland/Ottawa roundabouts and Commerce Drive, $189,000.
• three police cruisers, $107,000.
• downtown alley improvements, $105,000. Specifically, this would turn the alley between Second Street and the State Bank drive-thru into a pedestrian only alley.
• contingency, $100,000.
• bond interest, $93,150.
• sidewalk repairs from tree root damage, $50,000.
• downtown pedestrian improvements, $50,000. New signage prohibiting right turns on red will installed.
• MT Trackless vehicle lease for snow removal and leaf pickup, $45,183.
• principal payment on EMS squad purchased in 2019, $43,000.
• pavement cracksealing, $40,000.
• breathing equipment for fire department, $28,734.
• armory building roof repair, $28,000.
• storm drainage program, $25,000.
• SUV vehicle leases for fire and assistant fire chief vehicles, $18,615.
• alley maintenance, $12,000.
• one gator and two mowers for Riverside Cemetery, $11,000
• two new mowers, $10,000.
• interest payment on EMS squad purchased in 2019, $1,230.
Lehner will present figures on the city's other proposed 2023 budgets next week. In coming weeks council will be asked to approve an ordinance not only authorizing the 2023 capital budget, but spending plans across all city departments.
