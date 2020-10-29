Just ahead of its public 2021 budget discussions, Defiance Mayor Mike McCann’s administration has presented city council with a list of streets proposed for repair and resurfacing next year.
The list proposes the expenditure of $853,420 for paving on 14 different sections of street.
While the city has spent more than that in recent years for such work, those efforts have included a project with large amounts of grant money. Karnes Avenue’s reconstruction this year, for example, cost $1.17 million, but $825,000 was provided by a grant through the state.
A few years ago, the city combined its own funds and considerable grant money to rebuild College Place and East High Street.
Next year’s proposal, however, is similar to the city’s annual street resurfacing budget — largely suspended this year because of uncertainty about the coronavirus impact on tax receipts — in that it would rely completely on municipal funds. (The city’s capital improvements budget and state gas tax receipts, which increased by about $275,000 this year due to last year’s state rate increase, are the funding sources.)
The repair/resurfacing list will be discussed during a special council session scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 10 in the city council room. This precedes council’s planned committee meeting at 5 p.m. Nov. 17 to review the entire proposed 2021 budget.
The two biggest projects on the list cost-wise — both postponed this year — are reconstructing 0.42 mile of Kiser Road ($331,320) near the intersection of South Clinton Street, and rebuilding 0.79 mile of Carpenter Road ($142,000), between East River Road and Stadium Drive.
Those two streets will be rebuilt in spots, rather than simply repaved, because their base is failing, according to City Engineer Melinda Sprow.
Other streets on the list, with length and cost estimates included:
• Perry Street, between Pierce and First streets, $96,000.
• Summit Street, 0.46 mile, $82,800.
• Chippewa Drive, 0.5 mile, $65,000.
• Fales Street, (full depth repairs and resurfacing) 0.21 mile, $37,800.
• Fifth Street, between Harrison Avenue and Clinton Street, $28,500.
• First Street, between Jackson Avenue and Clinton Street, $20,800.
• Waterford Lane, 0.12 mile, $15,600.
• Second Street, between Jackson Avenue and Perry Street, $9,100.
• Delaware Court, 0.06 mile, $7,800.
• Newport Cove, 0.05 mile, $6,500.
• Kiowa Court, 0.04 mile, $5,200.
• Emory Street, between Downs and Clinton streets, $4,800.
Also proposed next year — in a separate program — is the expenditure of $150,000 to repave streets in Riverside Cemetery, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
Not on the paving list, but mentioned more than once at city council meetings, is Darbyshire Drive.
According to Sprow, officials are awaiting word from EPA on how this street would fit into its long-term sewer control plan.
As such, McCann said it won’t be repaved in 2021, or until more is known about the timing of a potential sewer project that would tear up the streets. The city would like to repave the street after a more in-depth sewer project takes place there, he indicated.
Sprow said the city must submit a new long-term sewer control plan to EPA next year.
“We have a new plan due to them next year, and we’re trying to figure out where the Darbyshire area fits into that plan,” she told The Crescent-News.
Most recently, the city finished with paving on the Karnes Avenue rebuild project, between Summit Street and Ottawa Avenue. As a corollary to that work, a contractor just completed paving the remainder of Karnes (between Summit and Cleveland Avenue), according to Sprow, giving the street’s entire length a new surface.
