An ordinance governing low-speed vehicles in Defiance finally received city council's approval Tuesday night, while legislation restricting certain donation drop-off bins was amended for a second straight week.
Council also decided to move forward on a $216,000 expenditure for new leaf pickup equipment amidst reassuring words about the city's finances and future resurfacing plans (see related story).
The aforementioned ordinance that passed Tuesday on a 4-3 vote following a third and final reading amends city ordinance chapter 301 governing low-speed vehicles, under-speed vehicles, utility vehicles and mini trucks.
The narrow vote was similar to a series of previous actions on the ordinance, with At-large Councilman Joe Eureste, Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock, At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch and Ward 3's Josh Mast in support. Ward IV Councilman Chris Engel joined Ward 1's Steve Corbitt and At-large Councilman Steve Waxler in opposition.
Such vehicles will be allowed on streets with speed limits of 25 miles per hour or below, with an exception made for East River Drive along the length of Pontiac Park, where the limit is 35 miles per hour.
The ordinance was first proposed by Eureste in July at request of city resident Ralph Hahn, and was modeled upon existing legislation in Napoleon.
The measure was discussed during several recent council meetings with opponents expressing safety concerns and supporters favoring the legislation as a way to promote access around the city.
Later Tuesday, council amended an ordinance concerning the fate of certain donation drop-off bins for a second straight week. As such, the legislation will return for a second amended reading at council's next meeting on Oct. 27.
Concern about the bins — placed at 20 different locations throughout Defiance — surfaced in recent weeks due to their sometimes messy condition. They provide residents with an option to deposit clothing donations, but when boxes fill up, materials are often stacked around them, producing an eyesore in some instances.
So, council voted last month, 5-2, to consider an ordinance banning them. And during its meeting last week, council approved an amendment to an ordinance on the table that would introduce a permitting system through the city administrator. (Neither measure was intended to impact existing donation boxes for local nonprofit organizations or churches, or require a permit for them.)
However, when the amended ordinance received a reading Tuesday night confusion surfaced about council's intentions.
Waxler, for example, questioned the permitting process and favored the original intention to get rid of the bins in "for-profit " situations.
He was joined by Engel and Mast in wanting to keep things simple. Both expressed concern about being able to police the drop-off bins (under a permitting system).
"We need to get rid of junk like that and be done with it," said Engel.
Mast noted that city ordinance 1169.10 already makes requirements of drop-off bins.
"There are permitted requirements for all these boxes that are out there, and it's not doing us any good," he said. "They've obviously ignored them all."
But Eureste, who joined Krutsch in opposing Tuesday's amendment, favored the ordinance as presented.
"I think what's good about this legislation is that it promotes the regulation that we're looking for, and I think it's in the hands of the right person we want, which is the administrator," Eureste said.
He added that "I think once he reviews what is there, I think he understands what we're looking for and what the community does not want. So I think this is good legislation at this point."
According to city officials, the bins are placed at each location — generally on private property — through a contract with the property owner. But Mayor Mike McCann told council Tuesday that phone calls to the bins' (out-of-town) owners went to answering machines.
As for the bins' and their often poor condition, McCann said they "detract from our community."
In another matter Tuesday, council approved an ordinance continuing a contract with Defiance County commissioners to provide legal representation for indigent defendants with cases in Defiance Municipal Court.
The cost is partially covered by the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.