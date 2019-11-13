Defiance has established a new revitalization district centered on the downtown.
A related ordinance was approved following a first reading and suspension of procedural rules at council’s meeting Tuesday night. And council presided over the recognition of a city resident active in community affairs who has received national attention (see related story on page A3).
The proposed revitalization district is designed to “substantially contribute to the entertainment, retail, educational, sporting, social, cultural and arts opportunities for the city,” according to the ordinance.
Specifically, it would allow up to 15 liquor permits in the revitalization district — totaling 96.55 acres — from the state’s Division of Liquor Control. But qualifying businesses must receive 75% of their total annual gross receipts from food sales, according to the ordinance.
“Benefit of this truly is to bring economic development when it comes to restaurants and establishments to the downtown district,” said Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau Director Kirstie Mack who addressed council Tuesday. “We know that most restaurants do go after liquor licenses. We also know that those liquor licenses are very hard to come by. We’ve heard liquor licenses going for a very large amount of money as well. So, this is where that district comes in. So, for example, a restaurant wants to come in and they want to do a nice menu, have a liquor license — that is acceptable.
“If they want to come in and only be a, quote unquote bar, that is unacceptable,” added Mack. “Seventy-five percent of their sales have to come from food, and that will be checked upon, so we’re not creating a bar district. We are actually looking at more ways to benefit economic development within this development district.”
The proposal comes within months of establishment of a downtown outdoor refreshment area in Defiance’s central business district under the DDVB’s direction. The area is the same as the revitalization district, which is centered on Clinton Street, approximately between the Maumee River and Triangle Park, and to the west and east by a couple streets.
In other legislative business Tuesday, council:
• approved an ordinance authorizing the sale of a fire engine via the internet. The sale is in anticipation of the opening of the new Clinton Street bridge, as a second engine would no longer be needed to man a northside temporary location, according to the ordinance.
• passed an emergency ordinance authorizing acceptance of an easement for 0.086 acre next to Ottawa and Cleveland avenues for construction of a traffic roundabout. The negotiated price is $12,372. The ordinance’s emergency clause means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing the paving of a parking lot at the city service building at 1441 Quality Drive. The cost of the contract with Loop Asphalt Services, Cecil, is $103,551.75. At present, the city leases space for employee parking there at $4,800 per year.
• passed an ordinance amending the 2019 budget to reflect $2,202,475 in additional expenditures. The vast majority of this amount ($1.9 million) is to install new water meters throughout Defiance. This replacement program is being financed through bonds.
• passed an ordinance allowing the transfer of $578,088 among various city departments in November.
