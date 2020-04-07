Defiance City Council meetings will be different for the foreseeable future, given concerns about coronavirus.
To comply with recent measures to address the situation, council is scheduled to consider an ordinance during tonight’s meeting at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St., that would temporarily suspend the public’s right to attend.
Before the coronavirus situation, the public was given time to address council at the end of its legislative agenda.
“They’ve (council officials) have talked about alternatives,” said Defiance Law Director Sean O’Donnell. “The president may suggest some (tonight).”
The rule will be in force “until the governor rescinds the state of emergency, or on Dec. 1, whichever is sooner,” according to the ordinance, which attributes this authority to provisions in House Bill 197 recently passed by the Ohio General Assembly.
Council President Dave McMaster said alternatives are being considered for public input. This might include options for emailing or texting, for example.
Council will still meet in person, O’Donnell indicated, but at least two members have opted not to attend tonight’s meeting. They will be hooked into the proceedings via telephone.
In a related matter, The Crescent-News will not be able to attend the meetings if the number of persons in the room, exceeds 10.
Council and city officials intend to use DCTV channel 5 to provide public access to meetings, so if for some reason DCTV cannot broadcast a public session, the meeting will be postponed, according to city officials.
“If for some reason the meetings can’t be made public, we simply won’t move forward,” said McMaster. “We want to make sure everything is done transparently.”
“So long as the public can hear and observe the decisions, council would be in compliance,” explained O’Donnell.
The Crescent-News will monitor the meeting broadcast on DCTV — and consult with local officials thereafter for further details if necessary — thus continuing to provide coverage of council the day after each meeting as it has been.
Council consists of eight members, while the board of control (administrator, finance director, law director and mayor) also attends public meetings on Tuesday nights.
