Legislation allowing an engineering contract for a big infrastructure upgrade next year in Defiance's Darbyshire Drive area was considered by city council Tuesday night.
But with three of seven voting members absent, council lacked the requisite number of votes for quickly moving that legislation and three other ordinances forward Tuesday, so they were let lie and saved for another meeting next week.
Meanwhile, council was informed of unfolding economic development news by the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation's director, Erika Willitzer (see related story).
One of the ordinances let lie Tuesday would award a contract to the engineering firm Burgess & Niple, Inc., to design improvements on streets in the Darbyshire Drive neighborhood. These are planned for 2023.
The project will not only include a waterline replacement, but pavement repairs to several streets in the neighborhood. While the streets' condition have prompted complaints in recent years, the city had been holding off on repair until officials were ready to undertake a more comprehensive project.
Not all areas will receive new waterlines as some of these date back only to 1995. But those slated for replacement were installed in 1947, according to City Law Director Sean O'Donnell.
While the project bill will top $1 million, the engineering won't be cheap either. Burgess & Niple's cost is $254,800, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it would become law upon the mayor's signature following approval, rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period. A second reading is likely next Tuesday.
Another large street project planned next year is on Ginter Road, along the city's southern environs and near the Camp Lakota Boy Scout Camp.
Another ordinance let lie Tuesday by council doesn't authorize planning or construction for that project, which will correct Ginter's failing pavement, but it would set out a "shared maintenance agreement" with Defiance Township for Ginter and Carter roads. City Administrator Ryan Mack described this as a "first step to get that project rolling."
In places, Ginter Road is inside the city limits; in other areas it's outside the city and is Defiance Township's responsibility.
According to the ordinance, Defiance Township will have responsibility for maintaining Ginter/Carter between Sherwood Drive and Ohio 66 near the municipal corporation limits while the city will get the portion of Ginter from Sherwood Drive north to South Jefferson Avenue.
The first section is 0.89-mile in length, the latter is 0.47-mile long.
In other business Tuesday:
• council let lie an ordinance authorizing a contract with TriGen Industrial Services, LLC, Napoleon, for replacement of boilers at Defiance Municipal Court on Perry Street. The cost is $53,900. The court building was constructed in 2010, a fact that caused some disappointment about the boilers' lifespan. "I think we're all disappointed they haven't lasted longer," commented Finance Director John Lehner.
• council let lie an ordinance allowing transfers among eight different city funds. These total $550,597.
• Mack announced that a special traffic commission meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to discuss downtown traffic safety enhancements.
• Mayor Mike McCann extended compliments to the Lions Club for a fine Halloween Parade Saturday. He called that and Trick or Treat night last Thursday "spectacular events."
• At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch reminded that the Defiance Community Cultural Commission will host the "Best of the Eagles" tribute band at the Tinora Performing Arts Center on Saturday. Some 450 tickets had been sold as of Tuesday, she reported, while some were still available.
• Lehner informed council that the city spent $18,840 for conceptual drawings of a possible pedestrian bridge on the railroad structure that spans the Maumee River, just west of the Purple Heart Bridge. The amount is below the city limit needing council approval, but above the figure requiring its notification.
• Ward I Councilman Steve Corbitt called the new sidewalk being installed on South Clinton Street a "great improvement out there."
• council approved the appointment of Juan Sierra and Rita Bowling to the city's community reinvestment area board.
• council agreed to hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 15 to consider the proposed 2023 city budgets.
