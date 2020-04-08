In an effort to comply with recent measures to address the coronavirus situation, Defiance City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday night temporarily suspending the public’s right to attend its meetings.
Mayor Mike McCann also addressed citizens about the situation during a presentation aired by DCTV channel 5 (see related story) following Tuesday’s session.
Before the coronavirus situation, the public was given time to address council at the end of its legislative agenda. But the ordinance adopted Tuesday night suspends this opportunity until Ohio’s emergency situation is lifted.
The rule will be in force “until the governor rescinds the state of emergency, or on Dec. 1, whichever is sooner,” according to the ordinance, which attributes this authority to provisions in House Bill 197 recently passed by the Ohio General Assembly.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor’s signature, rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Council President Dave McMaster indicated during an interview Monday that alternatives are being considered for public input. However, none were discussed Tuesday night.
Five of eight council members, including McMaster attended Tuesday’s meeting, while the remaining three participated via telephone.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an ordinance allowing the sale of a 0.976-acre parcel of municipal land on Integrity Drive to the Defiance Community Improvement Corporation (CIC). The CIC plans to transfer the property to Standridge Color Corp., 1160 Integrity Drive, which is planning a 100,000-aquare-foot expansion that would help create 10-15 new jobs, according to Law Director Sean O’Donnell.
• council passed an emergency ordinance extending the closing date to Aug. 1 for the city’s acquisition of the former Defiance High School property on Arabella Street. O’Donnell said an outstanding deed issue needs to be resolved so the city could transfer the property to a developer or entity without a hitch. Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock abstained from the vote as he is a bus driver for Defiance City Schools.
• council approved a resolution supporting a source water protection plan for the city. O’Donnell credited Joe Ewers, the city’s assistant water plant superintendent, and Jen English, the city’s stormwater coordinator, for working with EPA on the plan.
• O’Donnell informed council that the city spent $15,350 for combined sewer overflow monitoring. Under a relatively recent change, the administration has authority to spend up to $25,000 for a purchase without council approval. However, officials provide council notice of expenditures between $15,000 and $25,000.
• council approved the resignation of Michael Wahl from the Defiance Public Library Board and his replacement by Mary Michel.
