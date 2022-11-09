Defiance City Council cleared the way for engineering of infrastructure improvements planned in the Darbyshire Drive neighborhood.
A related ordinance authorizes a contract with the firm Burgess & Niple, Inc., to design improvements there for a project in 2023. Burgess & Niple's cost is $254,800.
The project will not only include a waterline replacement, but pavement repairs to several streets in the neighborhood. While the streets' condition have prompted complaints in recent years, the city had been holding off on repair until officials were ready to undertake a more comprehensive project.
Not all areas will receive new waterlines as some of these date back only to 1995. Those slated for replacement were installed in 1947, according to the city.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Also Tuesday, council passed an ordinance approving a shared maintenance agreement with Defiance Township for Ginter and Carter roads.
Defiance Township will have responsibility for maintaining Ginter/Carter between Sherwood Drive and Ohio 66 near the municipal corporation limits while the city will get the portion of Ginter from Sherwood Drive north to South Jefferson Avenue.
The first section is 0.89-mile in length, the latter is 0.47-mile long.
This legislation comes before a planned project on Ginter Road in which the street's failing pavement will be repaired and a multi-use path built alongside it.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved an emergency ordinance authorizing a contract with TriGen Industrial Services, LLC, for replacement of boilers at the Defiance Municipal Court building. The cost is $53,900.
• passed an ordinance allowing transfers among eight different city funds. These total $550,597.
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Rangeline for the purchase of two valve insertions to be used for the planned new Maumee River waterline crossing near Preston Island. The cost is $27,500.
• passed an ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of $905,000 in bonds to pay for future improvements on Ottawa and Cleveland avenues.
• was reminded about the details of the city's ongoing leaf pickup. Responding to a question posed by Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock, Administrator Ryan Mack said parked vehicles have blocked pickup efforts on some streets. Mayor Mike McCann suggested that the city might have to declare a leaf emergency — akin to a snow emergency — to ensure that vehicles are not in the way. The leaf pickup schedule is available on the city's website.
• was reminded of a city traffic commission meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today to discuss planned downtown traffic changes.
• heard At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch note that the "Best of Eagles" show at the Tinora Performing Arts Center Saturday was well done. She reminded that a "Science in Motion" event is planned Friday at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts for kids.
• heard McCann read a special Election Day note from Jan Bechtol of the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum concerning women's right to vote, gained in 1920.
• met in executive session to discuss collective bargaining.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.