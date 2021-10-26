Eight candidates seeking four open seats on Defiance City Council made their cases to voters during a meet the candidates forum Monday night at Family Christian Center.
About 40 persons — including the candidates — attended the event, sponsored by the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce and The Crescent-News.
Six of the candidates are running for council’s three open seats now held by Joe Eureste, Jill Krutsch and Steve Waxler. Those three incumbents are joined by Chris Mack, Angie Miller and Jeremiah Roehrig in their quest for four-year terms beginning in January.
The three at-large council seats represent constituents throughout the city while council’s four ward seats — on the ballot in November 2023 — represent specific areas of town.
The remaining two candidates — incumbent David McMaster and Pete Lundberg, a former city councilman — are running for council’s non-voting president’s position.
The candidates were given up to five minutes Monday to explain their positions and goals.
A summation of each candidate’s presentation in the at-large race:
Eureste
• Noting his five terms on council, his experience before that on the Defiance City Schools Board of Education and his published letters to the editor over the years, Eureste noted that his positions are easily accessible for voters. Too, he said he has a “strong belief in volunteerism and public service.”
The long-time General Motors employee also indicated his support for policies that create a “competitive business climate” for “good-paying jobs,” bolster new housing opportunities and provide a fair share of the city budget for capital projects. Too, Eureste wants to see a “sidewalk master plan” to promote repairs and replacement.
Miller
• Having spent 27 years in the entertainment business in Los Angeles, she noted her experience in cooperating with many different people “working for one common goal,” saying this is “my approach to city council. We have so many opportunities to grow in this great community ... we have not yet tapped into.”
A downtown business owner, Miller also mentioned street and sidewalk improvements as focal points, expanding grant opportunities and incentives for small businesses and finding a purpose for the former 1918 school building, preferably through a housing use.
“I have no personal agenda,” she concluded. “I only wish to continue to serve my community to the best of my ability.”
Waxler
• A councilman since 2013, Waxler said one goal is to make sure “our town looks good” with well-kept streets and sidewalks that make the city an attractive option for companies contemplating a move here. He too noted the importance of promoting job growth and said he wants to “protect the family” budget and address housing needs.
In a reference to past administration ideas for changing downtown traffic patterns, Waxler suggested that merchants there stay open in the evenings. This may be needed, he noted, “before we spend a lot of money downtown” on street changes.
Krutsch
• Acknowledging the administration’s role as well, she noted the accomplishments in the city during her tenure on council, which dates back to 2016. This includes upgrading the city parks, leasing a new industrial speculation building on Elliott Road and establishing a second one on Domersville Road to promote job growth.
A retired school teacher, Krutsch also noted her involvement with the Defiance Community Cultural Council in promoting the local arts, and said she’s seeking re-election because “I want to give back to the community” and “I love my town.”
Roehrig
• The youngest of the candidates at age 38, Roehrig said he’s “always been passionate about helping people out.” In that vein, he mentioned his volunteer work in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005.
Rental housing is a big concern of Roehrig’s, and he’d like to see legislation setting new standards for such homes as well as updates to city ordinances “that reflect today’s society.” Too, he wants to address vacant properties and promote safe pedestrian travel.
“Everything I have mentioned falls under quality of life,” he said. “We are a product of our environment. A united and diverse council can make these changes possible for the future of our community.”
Mack
• Highlighting his considerable experience with various community groups and committees, the GM retiree said he is “truly grateful to have had the opportunity to serve this community ... .”
He wants to focus on three things: infrastructure, supporting established businesses/encouraging new ones in “every way that we can” and promoting quality of life issues.
“And all three of these things are very much intertwined,” he said. “You have to do really all three of them.”
A summation of each candidate’s thoughts in the president’s race:
McMaster
• Recalling his 2017 campaign when he unseated an incumbent, McMaster said he was frustrated by how city council meetings were being run — that being the primary responsibility of council’s president.
He said he expects citizens that come to meetings be treated with respect while council members do the same to each other. The goal, he suggested is for council to behave as a team as politics on the local level do not consist of “Republican and Democrat issues.”
If re-elected, McMaster wants to “make sure that the public has trust, and the people on city council are working for their interest and are responsible and react to their questions and concerns.”
Lundberg
• A former city restaurant owner and Ward I councilman, the retired Lundberg said he and McMaster’s goals are the same, but he believes he has more time to “be able to attend the board of control meetings, to be able to spend more time with the division heads, talking over their needs, their issues, their thoughts and how we more Defiance forward ... . Between Dave and I that’s really the only difference.”
Lundberg said he respects McMaster for bringing back “calm quiet leadership” to council, but believes he can not only provide that “but take it a step further.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.