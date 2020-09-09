Defiance City Council approved an updated engineering contract for a major water-quality improvement project during its meeting Tuesday evening.
A related ordinance was one of eight legislative items receiving council's approval, including one which temporarily resolves a title issue with the former 1918 school grounds property in downtown.
Council also agreed to revisit an ordinance concerning low-speed vehicles in Defiance and consider an ordinance banning clothing drop-off bins (see related story).
The first ordinance mentioned above essentially allows a change order with the firm Stantec to design a new granular carbon activated (GAC) system for the Baltimore Road water treatment plant. The cost is $152,580 in addition to the $500,000-$600,000 already committed to the design work.
Finance Director John Lehner indicated that this keeps the city approximately within its engineering budget amount ($700,000).
The GAC system will filter out trihalomethanes (TTHMs) and other impurities in the city's refined water. TTHMs have the potential to cause health problems in certain segments of the population, according to EPA.
Construction costs for the system were estimated by the city in the past at roughly $8 million. But this figure is now $9.9 million, Administrator Jeff Leonard told council Tuesday night.
This follows negotiations with Stantec and Ohio EPA, he indicated, and reflects a number of project additions, such as a permanent generator, electricity for a sludge press and security cameras, among other things.
The project is still in the planning stage with completion expected in 2022.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Also Tuesday, council approved an ordinance providing a temporary fix for a title issue in the city's acquisition of the 1918 school building on Arabella Street.
The legislation passed, 5-1, with only Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel voting no. Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock abstained, citing his employment by the school district (as a bus driver).
The measure approves a lease with the city school board and will give officials time to work out a permanent solution on the title question as they attempt to find an end-user for the building.
Council previously approved a $1 purchase agreement with the city school board for the property, which is divided into three areas.
The smallest parcel encompasses the back of the school's gymnasium, and is subject to a reversion clause. If the property is not being used for an educational purpose, the property returns to the Latty family.
The lease approved Tuesday with the school board keeps the property in the board's hands — thus complying with the educational purpose stipulation — until the city can work something out with the family.
In other legislative business Tuesday, council:
• approved four separate emergency ordinances reissuing $7.89 million in bonds for city projects. This will allow the bonds to be refinanced at a lower interest rate, saving the city some $270,000 over 10 years, according to Lehner. Projects funded with the bonds include the past construction of the municipal court building, an erosion repair at the water plant, sewer improvements, engineering for the planned GAC system at the water plant and future construction of a traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues.
• passed an annual resolution accepting property tax amounts and rates as determined by the county's budget commission and certifying them to the county auditor. These are virtual identical to last year's figures, according to Lehner.
• approved an annual resolution accepting the county budget commission's recommendation for allocating undivided local government funds provided by the state. The city's share is $157,580.16.
