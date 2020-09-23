With several of Defiance's police and fire chiefs looking on, as well as several more in the ranks, city council approved special legislation Tuesday night stating support for safety service personnel.
The resolution was one of five legislative items handled by council during its regular meeting. Council also approved an addition to the Karnes Avenue rebuild project and supported an ordinance concerning low-speed vehicles, but didn't quite have enough votes to achieve immediate passage of that (see related story).
The aforementioned resolution — the result of Mayor Mike McCann's disgust about the shooting of two California sheriff's deputies earlier this month — notes that "37 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty in the United States so far in 2020, a 20% increase year-over-year."
Too, the legislation stated that council is "distressed and alarmed at these attacks and at the violence sweeping the nation" and "finds that a firm commitment to law and order is the bedrock of a just and prosperous city."
The ordinance "condemns any and all violence against law enforcement and safety service personnel, property destruction, or other unlawful activity, no matter the purported justification."
And it noted that "the city values the contributions of law enforcement personnel serving the municipality and the surrounding area, and places the highest priority on their safety."
The resolution passed unanimously with Police Chief Todd Shafer in attendance, along with Fire Chief Bill Wilkins, Assistant Fire Chief Tim Bowling and several other fire officers and firefighters.
In suggesting the legislation earlier this month, McCann recalled his disgust on the morning of Sept. 12, when he learned that two Los Angeles County deputies had been wounded in an ambush attack by a gunman. Too, he was appalled to hear that a crowd near the hospital taunted the officers when they were brought in for treatment.
"I couldn't believe I was in the United States of America," he said Tuesday.
City Administrator Jeff Leonard added his support to the mayor's voice, saying he doesn't care if the resolution would offend anyone.
"We don't care," he said. "We're going to show our support for our safety services. We're going to demonstrate that that's the pride of our community. I thank you for your service and all that you do. I thank the police department for all that they do. It's really easy to do the right thing, and tonight's piece of legislation and this resolution is just simply the right thing. So, my hat's off to you. Thank you very much."
A number of council members offered some remarks as well, and At-Large Councilman Jill Krutsch presented both departments with a gift of cookies.
"Thank you for all that you do for our city because it is amazing," Krutsch told those police and fire forces in attendance Tuesday. "I don't know what we would do without you guys."
In thanking first responders, Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock referenced a paper he found on a city school bus — he is a driver for the school — that concerned character traits for Defiance Middle School Council. He noted that the paper included 10 traits worth developing, and added that three of stuck with him as it relates to safety service personnel.
Hancock said these were "loyalty" as "all of our members of both agencies are very loyal," along with "social justice," by "treating all people fairly" and "respect" by "treating everyone with dignity."
"We are thankful and blessed to have the staff that we do have here in our city," Hancock said.
Added Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt: "I would just like to thank our police and first responders. I know that they do a tremendous job. They go over and beyond the call of duty. What they do is not just a job, they've been called to serve and they do it well. And they're a big part of why this is a great place to live, and we appreciate all of the things you do. Thank you."
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler, At-large Councilman Joe Eureste added their thanks, along with President Dave McMaster. Eureste noted that council and the community have supported safety services over the years, and concluded that "it's a good resolution."
