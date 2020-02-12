Defiance’s boundaries are about to expand following city council action Tuesday night.
That’s because council approved an ordinance allowing the annexation into Defiance of northside property. Two other legislative items also were approved, including one authorizing application for a state grant to help build a South Clinton Street sidewalk.
The annexation ordinance brings into Defiance 104.335 acres owned by Carolyn Fortman in Sec. 7 of Richland Township near Domersville and Elliott roads. The annexation will become effective 30 days after the ordinance is signed by the mayor.
County commissioners approved the annexation in December.
Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel asked if a truck stop might be locating on the property, but Law Director Sean O’Donnell said he had not heard that. O’Donnell turned the question over to the county’s economic development director, Jerry Hayes, who was in attendance Tuesday.
“Based on my knowledge right now, that is not one of the intended uses,” he said.
Engel later asked O’Donnell if he had any idea what might locate on the property. O’Donnell said he did not, while Mayor Mike McCann said “nothing’s come to (the city) planning commission.”
In another matter Tuesday, council passed an ordinance allowing Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) to seek a $400,000 Safe Routes to School grant through the Ohio Department of Transportation.
If successful, the money would be used to build sidewalks on both sides of South Clinton Street, from Bassard Drive to Power Dam Road. The application is due March 6.
The grant asks for the maximum amount ($400,000), and would allow construction in 2022-23, according to McCann. The figure is the same as the project’s preliminary estimate.
Last week, city officials indicated that the plan was to fund sidewalks from Riverside Cemetery to the south city limits on both sides of South Clinton. However, City Administrator Jeff Leonard said Tuesday that the application calls for building sidewalks only to Power Dam Road as officials were informed Monday that money won’t be available to go that far.
“Apparently (MVPO), in doing their survey, deemed going past Power Dam would not fall within the criteria of the grant, so we can’t include it as part of this grant,” said McCann, adding that the project could go further, but not as part of the pending grant.
Leonard said he isn’t sure whether the city’s grant application will be successful, but if not, he indicated there may be other public funding programs available.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an ordinance allowing the purchase of 0.2258 acres on Ottawa Avenue for $6,002. The property will be used to help connect Ottawa Avenue to East Side Park with a multi-use path.
• Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt provided a recap of a public relations committee meeting held earlier Tuesday. Brian Boyle of Issue Media Group — based in Detroit — made a presentation on a proposal to provide positive stories about the community in an online format, particularly economic development matters. Boyle, who met with county commissioners earlier Tuesday, said his firm’s fee is $84,000 annually for three years. McCann indicated that if this cost is funded publicly, it could be split between the city and county governments.
• council scheduled a streets and sidewalk committee meeting for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
• At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch announced upcoming events for the Defiance Community Cultural Council. They include the DCTV auction on Feb. 22, as well as Big Band Sound scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave.
• council met in executive session to discuss imminent litigation.
