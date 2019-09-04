The city is about to expand northward.
Defiance City Council approved a related ordinance Tuesday evening allowing that to happen through a northside annexation. The ordinance was one of four legislative items receiving the okay during council’s regular meeting.
The aforementioned ordinance will bring in 91.06 acres in section 12 of Noble Township at the northwest corner of Elliott and Carpenter roads. Land there is owned primarily by the Roehrs Family Trust, while Defiance County owns a small parcel where a sewer lift station operates.
Successor trustee William Roehrs recently filed a petition seeking the annexation.
The ordinance notes that the property owners won’t be required to hook into water and sanitary services until the property is developed.
“The plan is for that property owner to bring some sort of economic development project there,” explained city Law Director Sean O’Donnell. “We don’t know what it is. And when that happens, that’s when they would have to tie into city water and sewer.”
On another legislative front, council approved an ordinance allowing a contract with Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, to undertake a slope stabilization project on the Maumee River bank next to the city’s water treatment plant on Baltimore Road.
The ordinance noted that a 500-foot section of the bank west of the plan “slid down the slope into the Maumee River.” Administrator Jeff Leonard told council that this puts at risk a city maintenance facility and return lines from the city’s Canal Road reservoir.
The project cost is $618,426.
Finance Director John Lehner noted that officials originally envisioned a short-term repair to be followed by a more expensive effort — perhaps $1 million — after a few years. But now they are hopeful the contract approved Tuesday will provide a permanent fix.
“We’re told this that may be the permanent fix,” commented Mayor Mike McCann, “but as Mr. Lehner said, ‘hopefully’ it’s the permanent fix.”
In another legislative matter, council approved an ordinance allowing partial vacation of an undeveloped street known as “Greenlee Avenue” adjacent to the 800 block of Jackson Avenue. The “street” is used as an alley, and is thus wider than a normal alley.
The vacation is needed for a property transaction in the neighborhood where at least one garage was built many years ago in the public right-of-way. The partial vacation will not close the alley to through traffic.
However, At-large Councilman Steve Waxler said some residents believe the city plans to close the alley. But officials assured Waxler Tuesday that this is not the case as the alley will only be narrowed by 16.5 feet to place the garage outside the public right-of-way.
In other business:
• council approved an emergency ordinance allowing application for a $325,000 from the Ohio Public Works Commission to be used for the construction of a traffic roundabout at Cleveland and Ottawa avenues. The ordinance’s emergency clause means the legislation will become law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period. O’Donnell said an emergency clause is needed because the application deadline is Friday.
• Ward 3 Councilman Dave Plant informed council he attended a meeting of a committee tasked with carrying out part of the city’s new strategic plan. Topics included broadband access and combined sewer overflow monitoring technology.
• Plant asked about the final completion of the College Place reconstruction project, undertaken last year by a Findlay contractor (Helms & Sons Excavating). O’Donnell informed council that the city is not going to accept the final condition of the street. He noted in an interview following council’s meeting that an ADA multi-use path was not properly built and has been closed.
• resident Ron Posey asked if there were plans to improve West High Street. McCann said it has been discussed, as “it’s definitely one of our poorer roads.” But he could not provide a specific timeline.
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock noted that Emma Kirkpatrick of Maumee Valley Planning Organization plans to attend council’s next meeting (on Tuesday) to discuss results from a recent transportation survey.
• council met in executive session to discuss pending court action and the possible sale of public property.
