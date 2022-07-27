A contract for replacement of a narrow Defiance sidewalk — a long discussed project in City Hall — was approved by city council Tuesday night.
And two ordinances concerning a replacement water line crossing on the Maumee River, costing $2 million or more, got the green light along with an annexation request (see below). Earlier, council received a presentation from the new executive directors of the Stroede Center for the Arts, Jeff and Sarah Tackett (see related story).
The sidewalk contract goes to the only bidder on the project — Fenson Contracting, LLC, Fort Jennings — to replace the narrow walkway east of South Clinton Street, between Bassard Drive and Power Dam Road.
The cost is $274,650 while the engineer's estimate was $250,000.
City capital improvements money will cover the cost.
Replacement of the sidewalk has been discussed as a safety issue in City Hall for years, with some council members concerned about its closeness to South Clinton Street. The distance is two or three feet generally from South Clinton's asphalt while the new sidewalk should be 7-10 feet away, according to the city.
Also Tuesday, council approved two emergency ordinances — meaning they become law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the 30-day waiting period — for the water line river crossing project in the vicinity of Preston Island. The line will replace a crossing that serves Defiance's northside and will be installed beneath the river bottom.
But the legislation approved Tuesday concerns only two aspects of the project — one for the employment of a legal firm (Bricker & Eckler) — to prepare a "project delivery contract and design-build procurement" for the project. The cost for these legal services is not to exceed $40,000.
The second related ordinance approves the purchase of four valves for the water line from Ferguson Waterworks. The cost is $33,800.
Law Director Sean O'Donnell told council that these components are being purchased now to avoid potential supply-chain issues when the project is undertaken.
As for the larger water line crossing construction, Finance Director John Lehner said the cost will be "seven figures," or more than $1 million.
A number of years ago the city installed a new line beneath the river west of the Purple Heart Bridge at a cost of approximately $1 million. Lehner said the Preston Island area crossing will cost twice that or more.
This will require issuing new debt, he explained, and likely will be combined with funds needed to extend Commerce Drive on the city's northside.
The money was not planned in the 2022 budget, he said, and noted that grants aren't expected to be available to help.
On another topic, council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance allowing the annexation of 52.371 acres at the northwest corner of Carter Road and Ohio 15, just southeast of the current city limits.
The request was made by Aaron Zimmerman, and originally was in preparation for a planned single-family housing development there by a Fort Wayne company. That plan has faded, but the annexation was approved with city officials still hopeful a housing developer can be found.
The ordinance had been tabled when the Fort Wayne developer backed away, but the legislation was brought back recently to allow the annexation to move forward.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved an emergency ordinance establishing an "opioid settlement fund." In this fund will be deposited the city's share of a statewide settlement with Johnson & Johnson "for damages related to the production and distribution of pharmaceutical opioids." The city has received its first payment — about $5,000 — with more to follow over 18 years, according to Lehner. Generally speaking, the money must be used for "substance abuse mitigation," he said.
• passed an emergency ordinance approving and ratifying a new three-year contract with AFSCME Local 2213 which represents municipal workers. Under its terms workers will receive annual raises of 4% in 2023, 3% in 2024 and 2% in 2025 with a $550 sign-on bonus, according to City Administrator Ryan Mack.
• learned from Lehner that the city recently spent $17,000 for a fuel purchase. The amount was below the figure ($25,000) requiring council's legislative approval, but above the amount ($15,000) requiring notification.
• tentatively scheduled a tour of the new granulated activated carbon system at the city water treatment plant for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.
