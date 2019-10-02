Federal and state flood mitigation dollars may help Defiance city officials purchase and demolish three downtown buildings near the Clinton Street bridge.
City council approved a related ordinance Tuesday night allowing Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) to administer the program.
The first ordinance concerns the possible purchase of buildings at 106 Clinton St., 110/114 Clinton St. and 118 Clinton St. — just south of the Clinton Street bridge that is being built across the Maumee River — as well as a building at 124 Summit St. near Kingsbury Park. The downtown buildings (located on the west side of Clinton Street) are owned by Mark Haver of Hicksville.
All of the buildings are in a FEMA flood plain. FEMA offers grant funds to remove the buildings from flood plains, thus eliminating costs associated with flooding. (The city has used funds in recent years for the purchase and removal of homes in the flood plain near Kingsbury Park, turning the areas into greenspace.)
City Administrator Jeff Leonard said in an interview Tuesday night that the above legislation allows MVPO to proceed with the project’s application and appraisal process for the above properties. Later, council will be asked to approve the properties’ purchase.
During council’s meeting, he said the “real challenge” (if and when the three downtown buildings are purchased) is deciding what to do with the property and “do some planning to see how we want to further develop the downtown area.”
Mayor Mike McCann stated in an interview Tuesday evening that “I think over a period of time we will develop” the land “as a greenspace” or “nice park with a pavilion, deck or amphitheater.” But if the purchase goes through, nothing beyond demolition and grass seeding can be expected next year, he added.
The vast majority of the purchase and demolition expense — some 87.5 percent of the project — will be covered by FEMA and Ohio Emergency Management Agency grant funds. The city would cover the remaining amount.
Finance Director John Lehner told council that “at one time I think we had an estimate for all the properties involved, and which may have included some that aren’t on this list, of about $1 million. Our share would have been about $125,000. We’ll see how that all shakes out.”
