Defiance City Council approved legislation Tuesday night committing to its share of the Clinton Street bridge reconstruction planned next year.
The related ordinance was one of two approved by council during a light agenda.
According to law director Sean O’Donnell, the ordinance pertains to improvements on the bridge above and beyond its replacement, which will be funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
These include a multi-use path, aesthetics and two lookout areas on the northeast and southeast corners of the bridge.
O’Donnell said the city’s share of these improvements is $454,000, although a Federal Highway Administration grant is being sought to help offset this amount.
The ordinance includes an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period. The clause is needed to meet an ODOT deadline of Oct. 10.
ODOT is planning to open bids for the project this month.
In other matter, city wastewater superintendent Mark Lehnert explained that a 135-foot underground line at the water pollution control plant rotted through, requiring an emergency repair. While the pipe was patched, Lehnert said a new overhead, stainless steel line will be installed as a permanent repair.
He said excavating the underground line would require disturbing other utilities.
According to city administrator Jeff Leonard, the emergency repair will cost $138,000, with council being asked to consider future legislation approving the expenditure.
Lehnert said funds for the repair will come from the water pollution control plant’s 2018 capital improvements budget.
In other business:
• Ralph Hahn of the Save Our School committee informed council that a public meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., to hear a plan by Columbus developer Joe Recchie on how to utilize the former Defiance High School building in downtown Defiance. Open discussion is planned at the meeting, according to Hahn.
• council approved an ordinance amending ordinance 151.03 regarding competitive bidding. Instead of allowing the city to award a contract for work involving the expenditure of more than $50,000 to the “lowest responsive and responsible bidder,” the change will permit the bid to go to the “lowest and best bidder.” O’Donnell explained that this will provide the city with more options to employ the best contractor, not just the cheapest.
• Leonard reported that combined sewer overflow discharges occurred on Sept. 25 on Sunday Street, Lincoln Drive and Perry Street.
• At-large Councilman Joe Eureste inquired about possible restrictions on flame height for recreational fires. Leonard said he knew of none for such fires, which must be inside a ring.
• Mayor Mike McCann noted that a groundbreaking was held Tuesday morning on the Commerce Drive extension project with at least 100 people in attendance.
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock asked where political signs can be placed along city streets. O’Donnell indicated that they can’t be placed in street right-of-way, while Leonard said they must be 10 feet from the curb if there is no sidewalk.
• Ward 3 Councilman Dave Plant encouraged residents to register to vote in time for the Nov. 6 election. The registration deadline is Tuesday.
