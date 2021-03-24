A pair of ordinances approved by Defiance City Council Tuesday night commits to resurfacing projects totaling more than $1.3 million, a figure much larger than the annual norm.
Those two emergency ordinances were just two of six legislative items handled by council during its regular meeting. Council also let lie an ordinance expanding the downtown refreshment district and approved two land purchases (see related story) — one for future riverfront development, the other to build a wetlands in a flood-prone area on East River Drive — after discussing the safety of a pedestrian crossing near the city's reservoir walkway (see related story).
The largest resurfacing-related ordinance allows a contract with Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, to repave sections of 14 streets (see below). The cost is $1,121,494.82.
Gerken had submitted a base bid of $790,313.12 as well as another alternate bid ($331,181.70) to bring the total over $1 million.
City Finance Director John Lehner observed that the list of streets far exceeds the $853,000 budget amount this year. However, Lehner indicated that with more federal funds ($3.26 million) on the way — courtesy of the "American Rescue Plan" approved this month in Washington, D.C. — the city will have no trouble covering the difference.
He told council that guidelines for spending the money have not been provided yet, but he's confident capital projects will be allowed.
Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt also noted that even without the new money the city can afford the project expense, a reference to an increase in the general fund from $3.1 million to $4.2 million in 2020. (This was made possible when the city used federal CARES Relief Act money for firefighter wages, thus saving on general fund expenses.)
Given the favorable financial situation, Corbitt suggested that the city consider additional paving projects as well. Lehner responded that "in the next couple weeks" the administration will return to council with ideas for spending the cash, which he expects to arrive in about two months.
The list of streets planned for resurfacing this year, includes:
• Carpenter Road, between East River and Stadium drives.
• Fales Street, between East High and Gray streets.
• Summit Street, between Karnes Avenue and Rulf Street.
• Perry Street, between Pierce and First streets.
• West First Street, between Clinton Street and Jackson Avenue.
• Second Street, between Perry Street and Jackson Avenue.
• Fifth Street, between Harrison Avenue and South Clinton Street.
• Chippewa Drive.
• Kiser Road, between South Clinton Street and Jackson Avenue.
• Waterford Lane.
• Newport Cove.
• Kiowa Court.
• Delaware Court.
• Emory Street, between Downs Street and South Clinton Street.
A second resurfacing contract totaling $225,166.45 with Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, also was approved by council Tuesday.
This will provide for the resurfacing of pavement in Bronson and Kingsbury parks as well as Riverside Cemetery.
Lehner told council that this contract's cost was well under the 2021 budget amount ($275,000).
Each of the above ordinances contains an emergency clause, meaning they will become law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
