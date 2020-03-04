Defiance City Council approved a grant application during its meeting Tuesday evening to assist a private downtown building owner in making structural improvements.
A related ordinance — council’s only legislative item Tuesday — was approved after a required public hearing on the matter was held. The ordinance had been let lie last week following a first reading.
It allows Administrator Jeff Leonard to apply for up to $250,000 in community development block grant funds through the state for improvements at 319 and 321 Clinton St. The building, owned by Rio Tinto LLC, is located between Meek’s Pastry Shop and the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau.
The grant is “highly competitive,” according to the city’s planner, Niki Warncke, with only $1 million available statewide. If the city is successful, the grant will require a 50% match from the property owners.
Warncke noted during a public hearing on the grant application that the purpose of the project is to assist with “blight removal.” She said the improvements would address the roof, windows, tuckpointing and structural issues.
During the public hearing, Warncke also had explained that the CDBG program available for downtown improvements — while a long shot for the city to receive — replaces one the city received several times in the past. This permitted a variety of improvements and allowed more building owners to receive funding.
Warncke explained that to provide a more readily available grant program, the city is considering other options, such as help from to a local foundation. This would have the advantage of forgoing certain state requirements, such as paying prevailing wages on projects.
The downtown area is within a community reinvestment area, which would provide an abatement on new taxes if a building owner wished to invest some money there. And Warncke noted that the city has a revolving loan fund to assist property owners.
The discussion between council and the administration also touched on the improvement of downtown buildings for apartment use. Warncke indicated that some of the upstairs where apartments might go are in bad shape.
But she said there are more apartments downtown “than you think.” Mayor Mike McCann said there may be 50 occupied downtown apartments.
“Downtown living’s great, it’s fantastic,” said Eureste. “But I guess you just have to have the facilities for it.”
“A lot of those upstairs buildings at a glance are spectacular,” said McCann. “The woodwork is neat. A lot of the ceilings are neat, but they are in sad need of repair.”
In other business Tuesday:
• McCann noted that the information about the corona virus can be found on the Defiance County Health Department’s website (defiancecohealth.org).
• Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Meeks asked about the opening of East River Drive and Fort Street (next to the new Purple Heart Bridge). McCann indicated that they would be opening in the future, while sidewalk construction is the delay.
• Mast commented on attending a recent “Coffee With a Cop” event for the first time, saying it was a “great educational thing.”
• council scheduled a streets and sidewalk committee meeting for 7 p.m. April 7 to discuss downtown streets.
• Leonard informed council that the city spent $20,000 with Ferguson Enterprises for new water meters.
• Council clerk Lisa Elders explained that audio recordings of council committee meetings are available on the city’s website (www.cityofdefiance.com).
