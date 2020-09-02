Plans for developing Defiance's downtown riverfront moved along Tuesday night with city council approval of legislation allowing property purchase and building demolition.
The ordinance was one of three legislative items handled during council's regular meeting. Council and Mayor Mike McCann also discussed what to do about the proliferation of clothes donation bins in the city (see related story).
The aforementioned ordinance concerns buildings on the west side of Clinton Street's 100 block — excluding Spanky's Bar — due south of the new Purple Heart Bridge over the Maumee River. The buildings are being acquired from property owners Mark and Amy Haver.
Grant funds from the federal and state emergency management agencies will cover most of the purchase and demolition cost, estimated at just under $1 million. The city's share is 12.5%. (The buildings are in the flood plain, and their removal is being encouraged by the federal emergency management agency though the grant funds.)
The purchase price alone is $689,415, including related costs, according to Finance Director John Lehner. The city's share of that is about $86,000.
McCann's administration plans to demolish the buildings this year, but what follows is still under discussion. A small park or amphitheater are among the options being considered.
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste asked about the buildings' conditions. McCann described them as "very poor," although he indicated that the city had considered saving the so-called "Harper" building adjoining Spanky's.
However, according to McCann, a structural engineer is studying how best to disconnect that building from Spanky's and demolish it.
The ordinance's emergency clause means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Also Tuesday, council approved an emergency ordinance allowing the city to apply for $325,000 from the Ohio Public Works Commission to help fund a water line project on West High Street, between North Clinton Street and the west city limits.
The project won't take place until 2022 or beyond, according to Administrator Jeff Leonard, but the city is attempting to "leverage" grant funds in the meantime to help pay for what figures to be a comprehensive project.
Not only will a water line be replaced, but the city hopes to use the project to repave the street. Leonard said both the water line and street are in "bad shape."
City officials indicated that they have held off on resurfacing West High because they don't want to have to tear up new pavement if the street is repaved and the old line breaks.
One street which had been scheduled for resurfacing this year (Carpenter Road) will be addressed next year, according to McCann. He called it a "priority" for 2021.
The city had hoped to receive council's approval on a third ordinance — leasing a share of the 1918 school property on Arabella Street to the city school board, but this lacked the necessary votes, at least for now. It was let lie after a second reading, but is expected to receive a third and final reading next week, with passage a virtual certainty.
The pending lease with the city school board would keep part of the property in the board's hands. The reason: the smallest of three land parcels there encompasses the back of the school's gymnasium, and is subject to a reversion clause. If the property is not being used for an educational purpose, the property returns to the Latty family.
City Law Director Sean O'Donnell informed council recently that the lease with the school board would allow the property to comply with the educational purpose stipulation. This may give the city time to work something out with the family, according to O'Donnell.
Five of council's seven voting members supported the ordinance Tuesday, but that was one shy of the six needed to suspend procedural rules and move the legislation to a final vote. Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel voted no to proceed with the suspension, while Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock abstained from the vote because he's employed by the school board as a bus driver.
Council previously approved a $1 purchase agreement with the school board for the property's purchase.
