Defiance City Council approved two large expenditures during its meeting Tuesday night — one for a comprehensive eastside project, the other for a long-term water quality plan.
The first ordinance allows a contract with Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, for improvements to East Side Park (between Karnes and Ottawa avenues), as well as various work on Haig, Blaine, Thurman, Logan and Myrna streets.
The cost is $990,924,05, but some $625,000 in grant funds will help pay for the improvements.
The park plans call for new playground equipment, a shelter house and a ball diamond reconfiguration.
Myrna Street will be rebuilt, according to Law Director Sean O’Donnell, while the other streets will be repaved. Additionally, new drainage and sidewalks will be installed.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
A second ordinance approved Tuesday allows a contract Strand Associates Inc. — a nationwide company with two offices in Columbus — to develop the city’s new integrated watershed improvement plan.
The proposal is part of the city’s long-term control plan required by Ohio EPA (OEPA), and will look for ways to reduce the cost of environmental mandates by addressing the entire Maumee River watershed (which extends from near Fort to Toledo).
In the last 15 years or so, the city has spent some $42 million to eliminate more than a dozen combined sewer overflows (CSOs) from its wastewater collection system, according to officials (CSOs have the potential to allow raw sewage to enter local waterways during heavy rain or snow melts.) However, city officials told council Tuesday — repeating an argument it has made with OEPA — that there has been no quantifiable benefit to water quality improvement.
OEPA has relented somewhat, allowing the city more time to find alternative approaches. In this case, Strand Associates will have time to come up with a new plan through next year.
With the new watershed approach — described by City Administrator Jeff Leonard as “cutting edge” and new in Ohio — the city will look for cheaper options than mere sewer separation projects. It also will try to partner with other government agencies and groups, including those outside Defiance, but within the Maumee River watershed.
Resident Mike Simon, 2240 Power Dam Road, expressed worry Tuesday about the “watershed approach,” believing the city plans to build a retention pond in a residential neighborhood where raw sewage might be stored.
But Finance Director John Lehner noted that a watershed is the drainage area for the Maumee River, while Leonard assured Simon there were no plans for a retention pond storing sewage.
“That will never happen,” said Leonard. “... We’re not going to do that.”
Strand’s cost will be $394,500.
In other business:
• council approved an ordinance a contract with Emnet LLC, South Bend, Ind., to continue maintaining data collection equipment along city waterways to monitor discharges from the city’s combined sewer overflows. The city has 13 such monitoring locations. The contract cost is $44,742.
• council passed an ordinance allowing a contract for the design of a new salt storage facility at the city’s service building on Quality Drive. The new shed will replace one at 1601 Baltimore Road. The cost is $101,295.
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock inquired about the condition of what he called the drive to Holgate Avenue Park. Leonard said this is actually an alley, which will be fixed.
• Council President Dave McMaster noted that Defiance College’s social work department will hold its annual Empty Bowls event from 4-7:30 p.m. April 2 at the Knights of Columbus hall on Elliott Road.
• council met in executive session to discuss the purchase of property.
