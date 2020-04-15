A local credit collection agency will help the Defiance municipal government collect some of its delinquent tax and utility bills.
A related ordinance was one of four legislative items approved by Defiance city during its meeting Tuesday night in the city service building.
Five council members were present, while three others participated through video conferencing due to coronavirus concerns.
The aforementioned ordinance allows Credit Adjustments, 330 Florence Ave., to handle the work in tracking down delinquent tax and utility bill accounts.
The company’s fee will be 35%, but this money will come out of the outstanding debt, not above the unpaid charges as first proposed, noted Finance Director John Lehner.
He had stated in January that the total owed and targeted was approximately $450,000. This had included some 750 delinquent income tax accounts amounting to about $260,000 and 817 utility customers totaling $194,300.
But he told council Tuesday that while the system will be put in place, the city probably won’t start sending out notices until the coronavirus situation passes.
“I don’t believe this will be initiated until this little crisis with the coronavirus has passed, but I do want to get the agreement in place so we’re ready to move forward when that time comes,” said Lehner.
City officials will go back three years on unpaid income taxes and five or six years for unpaid utility bills.
Also Tuesday, council approved an ordinance allowing the purchase of a new police cruiser and equipment for the police department from Mark Moats Ford. The cost is $40,261.
Although he ultimately supported the ordinance, Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt suggested holding off on the purchase until more is known about the impact of the coronavirus situation on city revenues.
Law Director Sean O’Donnell said this might not really save money because next year, two cruisers may have to be purchased instead of one.
Lehner expressed appreciation of Corbitt’s concern, but said the cruiser purchase has been in the works for some time. Too, he noted, that the city is considering putting “numerous” capital purchases off in the immediate future.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler also said “when it comes to the safety vehicles, that’s something I don’t think we want to start backing off of.”
He added that “when we start talking about the safety of the people and the safety of our employees ... I think it’s something we should pursue and keep right on top of our safety issues.”
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved an ordinance accepting an easement for a sidewalk on North Clinton Street where a new car wash is being constructed by Magic Tunnel Midwest, LLC. The business is located in front of the Kohl’s store.
• passed a resolution supporting the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) plan to repair an eroded embankment on South Jefferson southeast of the Auglaize River bridge. The project will be funded by ODOT.
• met in executive session to discuss a dispute that is the subject of pending court action.
