An upgrade of Defiance’s Riverside Park soccer fields is on the way.
City council approved a related ordinance during its meeting Tuesday night that will allow an improvement project there to proceed.
Earlier, the city’s finance director was honored again by the state auditor’s office, while Dr. Sally Myers discussed a historic resignation for Defiance’s 1918 school building on Arabella Street.
An emergency ordinance approved Tuesday authorizes a contract with B. Hill’z Excavating — a Wood County firm in the town of Wayne — for improvements of Riverside Park’s soccer fields.
Law Director Sean O’Donnell informed council that the fields will be leveled, while new drainage will be installed.
The cost is $100,148, with city capital improvements money and approximately $55,000 donated by the Defiance Soccer Association covering the project, according to Finance Director John Lehner. O’Donnell said the project came in well under the project estimate ($125,000).
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler questioned the impact of flooding on the fields, as they are located in a flood plain. However, he voted for the ordinance.
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste said “upgrading something like that will continue to service to our kids and maintain their interest,” adding that the soccer association is a “good organization doing a good job, and I think it’s money well spent at this point.”
The ordinance’s emergency clause means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Also Tuesday, Lori Brodie — northwest regional liaison for Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office — presented Lehner with an “award with distinction” for another clean annual audit of his office. This is the seventh straight year Lehner and his staff have been so honored.
“I just want to remind everybody it’s important to know that this puts the city in a very select group...” Brodie told council. “The auditor’s office audits 5,900 entities every year and only about 3-5% of those entities are eligible for the award.”
For his part, Lehner said “every year I give a thanks and a shout-out to the finance staff and they obviously deserve it ... .”
City Administrator Jeff Leonard complimented Lehner on his professional passion, suggesting it is reflected by “what you see on those walls” — a reference to his previous awards.
Later, Myers — a member of the Save Our Schools committee which led an effort to save the city’s 1918 school building on Arabella Street — presented council with a copy of the National Register of Historic Places nomination form concerning the building.
The document provides a historic overview of the community and the school buildings. It is available at Defiance Public Library, the Defiance College Library, the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum, and from the mayor’s committee on the 1918 building’s future and the Defiance City Board of Education.
Myers noted that the document, which includes information and photos, was created mostly by volunteers over a year-long period with help from the Ohio Historic Preservation Office. Poggemeyer Design Group also provided technical details, she explained.
Myers added that the building’s historic designation will allow the property to qualify for tax breaks — if there is a redevelopment effort.
City council has approved acquisition of the building from the Defiance City Board of Education, but ongoing issues concerning deed stipulations have delayed the transfer.
The city sought the building’s acquisition to provide time to find a new use for the building, while the Defiance Area Foundation has pledged funds to be used toward redevelopment, or demolition, if a new use cannot be found.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• learned from Law Director Sean O’Donnell that the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau’s Santa’s House at First and Clinton streets will not be opening this year due to the coronavirus situation. While Santa will not make an appearance there, he will participate in the Hometown Heroes Parade scheduled at noon Dec. 5 from Northtowne Mall to the downtown, he indicated. Children can drop off letters to Santa at Pack and Post, 925 S. Clinton St., according to O’Donnell.
• approved an emergency ordinance extending restrictions on public participation at council meetings due to the coronavirus situation to July 1. The measure reflects an extension recently approved by the Ohio General Assembly. City residents who wish to express their view during a council meeting can do so by contacting their representing council member.
