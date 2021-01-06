A contract for Defiance's big water plant upgrade was approved by city council Tuesday night.
A related ordinance was one of eight legislative items handled by council during its first meeting of 2021. Council also ratified contracts with its police and fire unions, while approving raises for other employees and discussing a safety concern on East River Drive (see related story).
The project unfolding at the city's Baltimore Road water treatment plant is the installation of a new granulated-activated carbon (GAC) filtration system.
This will remove trihalomethanes (TTHMs) — a treatment bi-product which Ohio EPA says can be harmful to certain segments of the population — and other impurities, and address taste and odor issues with the drinking water. TTHM levels require the city to issue regular notices to water customers noting the potential health hazards.
Bids for the GAC project were opened by the city on Dec. 15, with the lowest received from Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta, at $9,036,000, well below the estimate of $9.55 million provided by the project engineering firm (Stantec). Therefore, Peterson was awarded the contract for the project.
Other bids were received from Mosser Construction Inc., Fremont — the same company which built the city's Canal Road reservoir in 2007 — at $9,060,120; Kokosing Industrial, Westerville, $9,643,650; RG Zachrich Construction Inc., Defiance, $10,411,829; and Shook Construction, Brecksville, $10,885,000.
"It's something that's been in the planning stage and engineering stage, and I'm happy to say now it's in the construction phase development," City Administrator Jeff Leonard told council Tuesday.
The ordinance includes an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Leonard noted the urgency in passage to help secure a 0% interest loan for the project through OEPA.
"Once this legislation is passed we will forward this on to officials at EPA, so we can secure the zero percent," he said. "And zero percent, in terms of the loan, that's saving a lot of money."
The loan will be financed over 20 years, he indicated, while the debt will be repaid through charges to customers for service. However, no major water rate increase for the project is envisioned as city officials believe water plant debt from previous projects paid off in 2020 and to be paid off in 2023 will make room for the new borrowing.
Added At-large Councilman Joe Eureste, who moved Tuesday for passage of the ordinance: "I think this is a good project. It benefits the community. I think it's something that the community's been wanting for awhile. I think it's money well spent, and I support this."
About one year is needed to complete the project, which may get underway in late February or early March, according to the city.
