Defiance City Council approved an amendment to its municipal code Tuesday making wider allowances for service animals.
The ordinance makes changes to sections 505.01 and 505.15 of the city’s codified ordinances concerning the maintenance of animals within the city limits.
Specifically, section 505.01 is amended to include a definition of “service animal” as “any domesticated animal that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual or other mental disability.”
This would include a “teacup piglet” used for therapy purposes. City Administrator Jeff Leonard told council at its Jan. 7 meeting that a local couple (Michael and Amber Lauterbach) have requested a permit to keep such an animal to assist in therapy for their autistic son.
Council had directed Law Director Sean O’Donnell at that meeting to draft related legislation amending the city’s current ordinances, which council unanimously approved — following some questions — Tuesday evening.
O’Donnell noted that the original animal ordinance was approved in 1988 to limit animals brought into the city limits, but he said “times have changed.” Since then, he continued, “there have been studies published and methods shown to use certain types of animal to help individuals with certain disabilities cope with those disabilities ... .”
He added that the said service animal “has to be domesticated and individually trained.”
Before council passed the ordinance, At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch asked if the animal’s owners would need a license.
“... there is a step in the ordinance for the city administrator to issue a permit, and that would be the time when he would check the license to make sure it (the animal) is individually trained through some type of program,” said O’Donnell.
Leonard commented that “on the permit it would have the provisions of the length of the permit. It would be indefinite until revoked, I would assume, but also trained, meaning that the person would have to submit to me the credentials of the animal from the school or the training area, and then I would act on that. So, I take it that I have some discretion in the way we’re going to move forward with this.”
The ordinance as amended also states that “with the exception of a ‘service animal’ as defined in this chapter (505.15), no such animals shall be kept in any enclosure within 150 feet of any occupied dwelling house in the city.”
In other legislative business Tuesday, council:
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing a professional services agreement with Mannik & Smith Group Inc., Maumee, to design a shared-use path running from the future traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues to Greenbriar (the entrance to Spring Meadows Manufactured Home Community). The emergency ordinance means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period. The cost is $37,682, with construction in 2021 when the roundabout is built.
• council approved an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a “delinquent debt collection agreement” with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for the collection of outstanding Defiance Municipal Court fines and costs. O’Donnell explained that the state office will assess 10% to the total owed.
