Legislation approving Defiance's public tree maintenance program highlighted a brief meeting of city council Tuesday night.
A related ordinance was one of three legislative items which received approval during a council session that took approximately 15 minutes.
The legislation awards a contract to Goliath Tree & Lawn Services, LLC, of rural Defiance for tree maintenance and removal. The cost is $37,400.
According to Law Director Sean O'Donnell, the contract will address 37 trees in public right-of-way spaces throughout Defiance.
"... every year we identify the trees that could be problematic based on visible inspection, and the ones that require either trimming or removal, or both, are added to this contract," he said.
The contract approved Tuesday actually joins two annual efforts into one. In years past, explained O'Donnell, the city has had separate tree maintenance/removal contracts in the spring and the fall.
Handling them separately will put them beneath the spending threshold ($25,000) that requires only council's notification, not its approval. Combining them puts the cost above that amount.
Asked by Councilman John Hancock, if any trees are replaced following the annual removal effort, O'Donnell noted that "it's not part of this contract, but we do have a very active street tree committee program where they look for opportunities to do that. ... This is just to ... get the problem ones down that can create liability for the city."
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature, rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Council had been set to receive a third-quarter update from Finance Director John Lehner Tuesday, but this was canceled due to a scheduling conflict. (See related story for an update on the city's recent fiscal condition.)
A related motion canceling a planned council committee meeting of the whole was approved.
On another topic, Council President Dave McMaster noted that a new liquor license is being sought by a business operator for a building at 2109 Baltimore Road.
Located just west of Westwood Saloon, the property has a sign noting that an "Inn & Out Carryout" is coming to the location.
Council had the option of convening a public hearing on the application request, but did not do so.
In other business Tuesday:
• passed an emergency ordinance approving replacement pages for the city's codified ordinances. These reflect recent changes in city ordinances and state laws.
• approved a contract with C.R. Hunt, Inc., Defiance, to paint a clarifier tank at the city's water plant on Baltimore Road. The cost is $29,998. Mack said the project — one of four clarifiers to be painted to prevent corrosion — will take about a month to complete, but won't interrupt plant operations.
• Council Member Jill Krutsch asked about a potential nuisance issue with a downtown building at 319 Clinton St., where second-story windows apparently fell out. The Defiance County Democratic Party has its headquarters in the lower floor. Mack said the city is working with the building owner and the city's zoning commissioner to address the matter. One of the windows has been boarded up, according to Mack.
• Mack responded to a question raised last week by At-large Councilman Joe Eureste concerning the sidewalk installation project along South Clinton Street. The administrator noted that residents there were sent a letter in September explaining details about the project. It noted that those with questions or concerns should contact the engineer's office (419-784-2249).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.