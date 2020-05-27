Defiance City Council's committee structure continued to foster discussion Tuesday night.
During its regular meeting, council agreed to amend an already amended ordinance on the topic, before taking action on three more legislative matters. Council also discussed the city's splash pad park opening and other matters affected by the coronavirus situation (see related story).
The committee-related ordinance had returned to council's table Tuesday for a second amended reading, but it was amended again to return for a further reading.
As presented Tuesday, the ordinance would have allowed council to convene a special committee or committee of the whole and disband them after their purpose is served.
But by a 6-1 vote — with At-large Councilman Joe Eureste casting the dissenting vote — council agreed to consider an amendment replacing council's three-member committees with a single liaison who is to interact with various city department heads. However, council will retain the option of convening a special three-member committee if needed (and subsequently disbanding it).
When Mike McCann first became mayor in 2016, council's three-member committees were replaced by the liaison system. However, the committees were later restored.
But a concern that the committee system might put council members at risk of open meetings violations if two or more members are in another meeting or venue together prompted the liaison option. (Such a supposed violation was the subject of a former councilman's lawsuit some years ago.)
In voting no Tuesday on the amendment, Eureste did not state a reason for the objection, but he has expressed support for the committee structure in the past, and stated two weeks ago that council is only "rehashing something that's already there (in council’s rules)."
In other legislative business, council:
• approved an ordinance establishing "the limited use" of funds provided by the federal government in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The legislation is being passed in anticipation of receiving future relief. The city already has received some $22,000 through the Department of Health and Human Services to cover coronavirus-related expenses, according to Finance Director John Lehner. About $14,000 of that has been spent.
• passed an emergency ordinance allowing the city administrator to participate in an agreement with commissioners from Defiance and Paulding counties for the Maumee Valley South Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) Consortium. The emergency clause means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor's signature, rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
• approved an emergency ordinance accepting easements along the Ottawa Avenue corridor and awarding compensation. The property is needed for the planned shared-use path connecting neighborhoods to East Side Park. The park is located between Karnes and Ottawa avenues.
