• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing the conveyance of city-owned property on Quality Drive to the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation, allowing a second amendment to a lease with Defiance Holdings, LLC, and approving a change order to a contract providing for the demolition buildings on Clinton Street.

A resolution declaring municipal services to be provided on 1.557 acres in Sec. 30 of Richland Township proposed for annexation also is set for a first reading.

Earlier, the Youth Engaged Leadership and Philantrophy organization will make a presentation to council.

