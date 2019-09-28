• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider six legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances awarding a contract for the installation and purchase of playground equipment at East Side Park, permitting a contract for the purchase and installation of a shelterhouse there, awarding a contract for engineering for the ultraviolet disinfection system project at the wastewater plant, allowing a contract for the construction of a sanitary sewer extension on West High Street and Latchaw Drive, and designating Maumee Valley Planning Organization as agent for the city to administer the Federal Emergency Management Agency flood mitigation assistance program.
Also set for a first reading is a resolution opposing Ohio House Bill 163 concerning water and sewer practices.
Meanwhile, council's buildings and lands committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a report from the city shade tree commission liaison and a proposed shade tree ordinance.
