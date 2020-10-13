• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for a third reading is an ordinance amending chapter 301 of the city's codified ordinances concerning low-speed vehicles while an ordinance amending section 1169.10(D) restricting donation drop-off boxes will receive a second amended reading.

Set for first readings are ordinances authorizing a lease agreement for a leaf collector and allowing renewal of a contract with Defiance County for reimbursement of legal expenses for indigent defendants in Defiance Municipal Court.

