• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider four ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for a third reading is an ordinance vacating a portion of Adams Street between the Fales and Adams Addition and Waverly Heights revised plat.
Set for first readings are ordinances vacating a right-of-way between lots 36 and 66 of the South Defiance Addition, authorizing the use of CARES Act funding to provide economic assistance to the Defiance Area YMCA and a resolution supporting the county's Canal Road shoulder enhancement project.
