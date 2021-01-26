• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider four ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for a third reading is an ordinance vacating a portion of Adams Street between the Fales and Adams Addition and Waverly Heights revised plat.

Set for first readings are ordinances vacating a right-of-way between lots 36 and 66 of the South Defiance Addition, authorizing the use of CARES Act funding to provide economic assistance to the Defiance Area YMCA and a resolution supporting the county's Canal Road shoulder enhancement project.

