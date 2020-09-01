• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider three agenda items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for second readings are ordinances authorizing a lease with the Defiance City Board of Education for part of the old school building and grounds at 629 Arabella St., and allowing the purchase of buildings at 110 Clinton St., 114 Clinton St. and 118 Clinton St.
Set for a first reading is an ordinance allowing application for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant to replace water lines and pavement on West High Street.
