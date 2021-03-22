• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider six ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances that would expand the Defiance Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA); allow a change order to the city's integrated watershed improvement plan; authorize the purchase of property on West River Drive; allow the purchase of property on Domersville Road; authorize a contract for pavement resurfacing at Bronson Park, Kingsbury Park and Riverside Cemetery; and allow a contract for street resurfacing.
