• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider three ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing the purchase of a timekeeping system for municipal employees, allowing the purchase of fire protection equipment and accepting a stormwater easement.

Defiance Municipal Judge John Rohrs III also will swear in four ward councilmen beginning new terms — Stephen Corbitt, John Hancock, Joshua Mast and Chris Engel — to start the meeting.

This will be followed by a public hearing on proposed M-3 zoning for property recently annexed into Defiance at the northwest corner of Elliott and Carpenter roads.

