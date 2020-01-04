• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider three ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing the purchase of a timekeeping system for municipal employees, allowing the purchase of fire protection equipment and accepting a stormwater easement.
Defiance Municipal Judge John Rohrs III also will swear in four ward councilmen beginning new terms — Stephen Corbitt, John Hancock, Joshua Mast and Chris Engel — to start the meeting.
This will be followed by a public hearing on proposed M-3 zoning for property recently annexed into Defiance at the northwest corner of Elliott and Carpenter roads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.