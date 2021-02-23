• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider seven ordinances and hold two public hearings during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for a second amended reading is an ordinance authorizing the use of CARES Relief Act funds to support the Defiance Area YMCA's child care program.
Set for first readings are ordinances authorizing a three-year electric service agreement with Energy Harbor, allowing application for a cooperative boating facility grant, awarding two contracts for the purchase and installation of playground equipment for Bronson Park, rezoning property at the river's Edge Condominium in Noble Township from B-3 (business) to R-2 (residential) and rezoning property in the lots between the Maumee and Auglaize Rivers district in Defiance Township from R-3 (residential) to B-3 (business).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.