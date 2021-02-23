• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider seven ordinances and hold two public hearings during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for a second amended reading is an ordinance authorizing the use of CARES Relief Act funds to support the Defiance Area YMCA's child care program.

Set for first readings are ordinances authorizing a three-year electric service agreement with Energy Harbor, allowing application for a cooperative boating facility grant, awarding two contracts for the purchase and installation of playground equipment for Bronson Park, rezoning property at the river's Edge Condominium in Noble Township from B-3 (business) to R-2 (residential) and rezoning property in the lots between the Maumee and Auglaize Rivers district in Defiance Township from R-3 (residential) to B-3 (business).

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments