• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider two ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing a lease agreement with the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau for usage of public right-of-way for the Defiance RibFest on Sept. 28 and an ordinance accepting real property adjacent to Ottawa and Cleveland avenues.

