• Defiance Couunty

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider two items during its meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

The meeting will begin with a public hearing on the city's intention to seek up to $250,000 in community development block grant funds.

Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance allowing application for community development block grant "target of opportunity program funds."

Load comments