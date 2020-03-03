• Defiance Couunty
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider two items during its meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The meeting will begin with a public hearing on the city's intention to seek up to $250,000 in community development block grant funds.
Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance allowing application for community development block grant "target of opportunity program funds."
