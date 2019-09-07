• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider three legislative items and host a special guest during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Emma Kirkpatrick of Maumee Valley Planning Organization will be on hand to discuss the results of a county active transportation survey.
Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance approving modifications to a settlement with the state on a watershed improvement plan and a resolution accepting the county budget commission's alternate plan for undivided local government funds.
Set for a third reading is an ordinance allowing the partial vacation of Greenlee Avenue.
