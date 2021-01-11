Defiance council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider two ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance vacating a portion of Adams Street, between the Fales and Adams Addition, and Waverly Heights revised plat.

Set for a first reading is an ordinance authorizing a contract for street crack sealing.

