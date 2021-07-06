Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider three agenda topics and one study topic during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance consenting to amendments to the collective bargaining agreement between the city and Firefighters Local 918.
Set for first readings are ordinances awarding a contract for pavement markings ad vacating public right-of-way amidst lots 98-101 in the East View Addition.
Council also plans to review chapter 505 of is animal control ordinance.
