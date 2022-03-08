• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider four legislative items and handle a public hearing during its meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are ordinances creating downtown redevelopment districts, authorizing the purchase of a crane and utility box for the water pollution control division and amending the 2022 budget. A resolution declaring services to be provided on territory proposed for annexation and establishing zoning restrictions also is set for a first reading.

Earlier, council will hold a public hearing on a proposed planned unit development overlay rezoning at 150 E. River Drive.

