• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider four legislative items and handle a public hearing during its meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances creating downtown redevelopment districts, authorizing the purchase of a crane and utility box for the water pollution control division and amending the 2022 budget. A resolution declaring services to be provided on territory proposed for annexation and establishing zoning restrictions also is set for a first reading.
Earlier, council will hold a public hearing on a proposed planned unit development overlay rezoning at 150 E. River Drive.
