• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., to consider the submission of four proposed charter amendments to the county's board of elections for placement on the November ballot.
The city's traffic commission also will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a driveway width appeal for 1292 Heatherdowns Drive.
