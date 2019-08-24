• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider two legislative items and hold a committee session during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance vacating a portion of Greenlee Avenue (an unplatted street) and an annual resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission.

The meeting will begin with a combined session of the water and sewer committees to discuss possible adjustments to water and sewer rates.

Load comments