• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider two legislative items and hold a committee session during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are an ordinance vacating a portion of Greenlee Avenue (an unplatted street) and an annual resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission.
The meeting will begin with a combined session of the water and sewer committees to discuss possible adjustments to water and sewer rates.
