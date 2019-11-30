• Defiance County

Council agenda:

Defiance City Council will consider six ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.

Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance allowing acquisition of the Defiance City Schools property at 631 Arabella St.

Set for first readings are separate ordinances adjusting sewer and water rates, providing pay increases in 2020 to nonbargaining city employees, adopting the 2020 budget and authorizing transfers among various city funds.

