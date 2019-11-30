• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider six ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance allowing acquisition of the Defiance City Schools property at 631 Arabella St.
Set for first readings are separate ordinances adjusting sewer and water rates, providing pay increases in 2020 to nonbargaining city employees, adopting the 2020 budget and authorizing transfers among various city funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.