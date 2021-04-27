• Defiance County
Council agenda:
Defiance City Council will consider four ordinances during its meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances rescinding the suspension of rules of conduct and permitting the public to attend council meetings, authorizing the purchase of a replacement exerciser machine, accepting the donation of 0.31 acre at 150 Domersville Road and allowing a contract for construction of a multi-use path on Ottawa Avenue.
